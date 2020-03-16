Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

