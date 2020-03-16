Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,319 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

