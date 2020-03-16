Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,016 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in General Motors by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in General Motors by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GM opened at $24.71 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

