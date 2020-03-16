Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 1,714,468 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,454,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $50,268,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

