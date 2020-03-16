Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 396 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

DRE stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

