Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 31,429 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $11,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

