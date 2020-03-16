Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 128 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.73.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $413.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

