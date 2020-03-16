Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 447 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

