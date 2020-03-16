Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 371 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

