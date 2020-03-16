CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

