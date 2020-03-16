CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NiSource by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,760,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

