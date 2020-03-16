CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

