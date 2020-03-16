CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

