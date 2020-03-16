CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kellogg by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

