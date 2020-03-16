CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $561,000 in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 126,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

FBP opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

