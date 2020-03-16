CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Shares of PYPL opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

