CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 2,214 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

