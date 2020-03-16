Crown Capital Partners Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and a P/E ratio of 53.95.
