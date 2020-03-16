Crown Capital Partners Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and a P/E ratio of 53.95.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

