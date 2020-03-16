Critical Survey: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) vs. Legg Mason (NASDAQ:LM)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment and Legg Mason, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Legg Mason 1 9 1 0 2.00

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.05%. Legg Mason has a consensus target price of $44.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Risk and Volatility

Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidus Investment pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legg Mason pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Legg Mason has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 62.86% 8.39% 4.57% Legg Mason 8.18% 8.37% 3.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Legg Mason’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $77.11 million 3.23 $48.47 million $1.44 7.06 Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.47 -$28.51 million $3.04 16.13

Fidus Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legg Mason. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Legg Mason on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

