Critical Review: CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) vs. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NYSE:EDPFY)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CENT PUERTO S A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT PUERTO S A/S $744.39 million 0.50 $621.95 million $4.07 0.61 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $18.04 billion 0.82 $613.16 million $1.69 24.19

CENT PUERTO S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CENT PUERTO S A/S and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 0 1 1 3.50

CENT PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.64%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Profitability

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT PUERTO S A/S 22.79% 16.55% 8.57% EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.95% 7.20% 2.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

