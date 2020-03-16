Critical Contrast: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and ProPhase Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $6.29 million 15.17 -$42.30 million ($1.40) -3.11 ProPhase Labs $13.13 million 1.71 -$1.74 million N/A N/A

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Risk & Volatility

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 2 1 3.33 ProPhase Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 296.55%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Profitability

This table compares REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -672.45% -108.03% -76.16% ProPhase Labs -29.05% -20.48% -18.26%

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services of OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

