Critical Comparison: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Flight Centre Travel Group (NYSE:FGETF)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Flight Centre Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.97 billion 1.05 $5.67 billion $1.96 16.74 Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Flight Centre Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 22.75% 8.43% 4.02% Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Johnson Controls International and Flight Centre Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 2 2 5 0 2.33 Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.