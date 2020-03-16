Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.64.

CPG stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

