Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,660 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cowen by 93.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

