Contrasting Shockwave Medical (SWAV) & Its Rivals

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Shockwave Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shockwave Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1140 3628 5996 348 2.50

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 62.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million -$51.11 million -14.18 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $160.11 million -46.09

Shockwave Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -558.75% -108.00% -23.26%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

