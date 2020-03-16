Contrasting First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 38.54% 14.01% 2.04% Reliant Bancorp 17.77% 8.14% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Reliant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 8.72 $164.81 million $1.21 21.67 Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 1.69 $16.20 million $1.54 8.92

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Reliant Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.80%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Reliant Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machine, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facility, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting fund, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 24, 2019, it had 73 locations comprising Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The company also provides asset management and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.