Contrasting Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Verra Mobility (NYSE:VRRM)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $15.87, indicating a potential upside of 89.82%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.24 $33.34 million $0.65 12.86

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41% Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

