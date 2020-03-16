Contrasting Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Central Federal alerts:

This table compares Central Federal and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.31 $9.60 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 2.92 $18.40 million $1.70 12.35

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Federal and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than Central Federal.

Volatility & Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 20.50% 18.90% 1.29% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 22.97% 8.06% 1.17%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats Central Federal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.