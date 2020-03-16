Contrasting American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Hexindai (NYSE:HX)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American Express has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 15.44% 30.21% 3.51% Hexindai -214.46% -25.57% -20.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Express and Hexindai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 8 9 0 2.44 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $132.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Hexindai.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and Hexindai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $43.56 billion 1.85 $6.76 billion $8.20 12.15 Hexindai $61.33 million 0.31 $5.53 million $0.10 3.59

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Hexindai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Express beats Hexindai on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

