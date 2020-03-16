Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,735,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after buying an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,492,460.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,660 shares of company stock worth $7,540,161. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $99.79 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

