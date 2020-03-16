Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

