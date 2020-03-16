Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,700 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE WRI opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

