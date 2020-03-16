Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,201 Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of NewLink Genetics worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLNK. Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NLNK opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. NewLink Genetics Corp has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.60.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

