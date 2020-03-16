Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,775 and have sold 393,113 shares valued at $2,148,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.10 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.