Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $69.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.