Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

