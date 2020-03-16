Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $850,000 in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $101.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.