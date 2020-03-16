Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $919,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 813,221 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLL. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

