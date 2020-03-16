Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $776,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 108,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,220,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $452,578.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,689,988 shares of company stock valued at $46,263,732 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

PBF Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

