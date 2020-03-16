Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $648,000 Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVTI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVTI shares. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.