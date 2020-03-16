Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

SIRI stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

