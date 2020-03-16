Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,025 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

