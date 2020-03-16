Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,887 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.19 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

