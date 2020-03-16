Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $66.67 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

