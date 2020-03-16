Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,175 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,838 shares of company stock worth $13,873,962. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $261.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average is $272.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.