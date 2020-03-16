Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,700 Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,442,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

