ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.