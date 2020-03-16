Comparing Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datasea and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 61.85%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 3,978.60 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.73 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -53.78

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -33.47% -25.42% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -6.48% -3.63% -1.62%

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Datasea on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

