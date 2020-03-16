Comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 2 5 0 2.33 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.89 $3.93 billion $0.74 4.93 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.72 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 14.31% 8.78% 0.69% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

