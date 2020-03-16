COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHEOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CHEOY opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

